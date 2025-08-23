Washington [US], August 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino presented US President Donald Trump with the very first ticket to the tournament's grand finale. The final is scheduled to take place in New York-New Jersey on July 19, 2026.

Trump's ticket, Row 1, Seat 1, Ticket No. 45/47, was handed over during a meeting at the White House.

Sharing the moment on his official Instagram handle, Infantino wrote, "Having announced that FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will go on sale for all 104 matches on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, it was a pleasure to present the first ticket to United States President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

"We look forward to hosting @realdonaldtrump at the showpiece final on Sunday, 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, along with the millions of fans who will unite to celebrate our beautiful game across all the host cities in the United States, as well as in Canada and Mexico," he said.

The 2026 competition will be the first World Cup held across three countries, the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and the first to include 48 teams. It will take place from June 11 to July 19.

Sixteen venues have already been chosen to host games, with 11 in the US, three in Mexico and two in Canada.

The cities officially selected to host World Cup matches in the U.S. are: New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium); Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium); Dallas (AT&T Stadium); San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium); Miami (Hard Rock Stadium); Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium); Seattle (Lumen Field); Houston (NRG Stadium); Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field); Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium); and Boston (Gillette Stadium). (ANI)

