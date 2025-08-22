Ligue 1 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: PSG are at home in Ligue 1 this evening with the team facing Angers, looking to secure their second win of the season. The European champions defeated Nantes by a solitary goal in the last matchday but manager Luis Enrique will feel his side are yet to hit top form. Having already claimed the UEFA Super Cup trophy, the team is on course to have another successful campaign. Opponents Angers opened their account with a win after they defeated Paris FC. The team knows they have a tough task on their hand but can put up a good show here. PSG versus Angers will start at 12:15 AM IST. UEFA Super Cup 2025: Tottenham Hotspur Fumble 2–0 Lead As PSG Capture Title on Penalties.

Ousmane Dembele has been the inform striker for PSG and his presence in the final third will keep the opposition defenders on their toes. Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Karatskhelia will be deployed on the wings while Vitinha, Bryan Ruiz, and Lee Kang-in feature in midfield. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes have been rested for this tie.

Louis Mouton received his marching orders for Angers in the last game and he is suspended for this tie. Lepaul will play the lone striker role with Yassin Belkhdim and Sidiki Cherif as the two attacking midfielders. Pierrick Capelle and Haris Belkebla will sit on top of the defence to shield the backline.

PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Angers Date Saturday, August 23 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast or streaming available

When is PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

PSG will face Angers in the next match of the Ligue 1 2025-26 on Saturday, August 26. The PSG vs Angers match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Google Celebrates PSG’s UEFA Super Cup 2025 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur With Virtual Fireworks Animation.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Angers live telecast on any TV channel. Read below to check the PSG vs Angers online viewing option.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of PSG vs Angers Ligue 1 2025-26 Football Match?

Just like live telecast, there would be no Ligue 1 2025-26 live streaming online available in India as well. There is no official streaming partner of Ligue 1 2025-26 in India and as a result, fans in India would not be able to watch PSG vs Angers live streaming on any platform. Fans, however, can follow PSG vs Angers live score updates on the social media handles of both teams. PSG will secure a routine win in this clash with their side boasting of quality names.

