Istanbul, Sep 3 (AP) FIFA and UEFA condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish soccer association during a board meeting.

Turkish media reported at least seven bullets were fired at the building in Istanbul on Thursday before the shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The international soccer bodies denounced “a horrific act of gun violence against the people and property of the Turkish Football Association.”

“As much as we are relieved that these acts resulted in no injuries, we regret that there are still people capable of such crimes with no respect for human life or safety,” FIFA and UEFA said in a joint statement.

The motive for the attack was unclear.

Turkey's top soccer clubs in Istanbul also condemned the shooting. (AP)

