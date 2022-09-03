Serena Williams was born in Michigan, USA on September 26, 1981, and is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player. Serena has won a total of 23 Grand Slams more than any other player in Open-era history. She has been ranked No. 1 in women's singles by the WTA for 319 weeks and holds the joint record of 186 consecutive weeks. She started her professional career in 1995, and four years later she won her first Grand Slam at the US Open. After dominating the game for about two decades, the tennis legend has played her last Grand Slam, the 2022 US Open, following her third-round defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic. Serena Williams Retires from Tennis With Third Round Defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in US Open 2022.

Serena won the women’s singles and the doubles that year. She is the second woman to win the Golden Slam after Steffi Graf, in the year 2012. Serena won her last Grand Slam title in 2017 at the Australian Open. In her career, she has won a total of 73 titles and ranks fifth in overall rankings. As she bids farewell to her professional career, let's take a look at some of the top matches played by her.

5. Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, 2012 US Open Final

The 2012 US Open final was an important game for both of the finalists. In the first two sets, both of them dominated each set with a score of 6-2 and 2-6. The game came down to the third and the final set, in which Serena was down by five games to three but was successful to make a comeback and won the match after scoring the last set to 7-5. With this win, she lifted her first US Open title since 2008. Serena Williams Retires: A Look at American Tennis Legend's Major Achievements in her 26-Year Professional Career Following 2022 US Open Exit.

4. Serena Williams vs Dinara Safina, Australian Open 2009 Final

This is regarded as one of the best performances of Serena Williams, she completely dominated the Russian, Dinara Safina. She was focused and aggressive throughout the game. The match resulted in 6-0,6-3 Serena winning both the sets and winning her fourth Australian Open title.

3. Serena Williams vs Justine Henin, Australian Open 2010 Final

This Australian Open was the climax of the decade-long Serena-Henin rivalry. Justine was back after her retirement in 2008 and Serena was suffering from multiple injuries. When they previously met in the 2003 French Open which resulted in Serena’s loss. Serena was the defending champion in 2010 Australian Open, her title being on the line she successfully defended her title along with the injuries by winning the match 6-4, 3-6, and 6-2.

2. Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova, 2005 Australian Open Semi-final

Before the Australian Open Semi finals Serena was highly dominated by the Russian. In 2004 she had beaten Serena Twice. Serena also struggled in the semi-finals, she was down by points many times but, Serena came back strong and won the semis by 6-2, 5-7, 6-8. Later, went to defeat Davenport in the finals to grab her second Australian Open title. Serena Williams Breaks Down During Her Emotional Speech After Retiring From Tennis at US Open 2022 (Watch Video).

1. Serena Williams vs Nadia Petrova, Round 3 Australian Open 2007

This was probably the most Important match of Serena's career, as the world was against her thinking she was still unfit for the competition. Serena entered the 2007 Australian Open after a career threatening injury, she was ranked 81st in the world at the time. Serena proved them all wrong by beating six seeded players on her way to the title. In the finals Serena thrashed the first set by 6-1, followed by amazing performance in the next two sets 5-7 and 3-6 and went on to win her third Australian Open title and proving the world wrong.

