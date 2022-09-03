The American tennis player Serena Williams is regarded as one of the greatest players ever to step foot on the tennis field. The former No. 1 tennis player has the most Grand Slams singles title (23), more than any other man or woman in the Open era. The 40-year-old lost the third round match at the 2022 US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic and with that came to an end her sparkling career. Serena Williams Retires from Tennis With Third Round Defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in US Open 2022.

After more than two decades of domination along with several titles and records the 40-year-old's career comes to an end. As she steps away from tennis, let us take a look at some of the achievements of the American tennis legend, Serena Williams. Serena Williams Retires: Netizens Pour in Tributes for American Star As She Bids Adieu to Tennis After Third Round Defeat at US Open 2022.

Serena Williams Achievements

# Serena ranks fifth in the overall career title tally with a total of 73 titles.

# Four-time Olympic gold medal winner.

# Serena has won the most Grand Slams in the open era, a total of 23 titles.

# She has won the Australian Open seven times, more than any other woman in history.

# The 40-year-old also has the won most titles in US Open as well, a total of six titles.

# She has also won the French Open three times and the Wimbledon seven times.

# Serena has won the WTA Championship five times, equal numbers to the German Steffi Graf and behind Martina Navratilova who has won the Championship eight times.

# In 2012 Serena became the second player to win the Golden Slam after Steffi Graf.

# Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam in 2017 Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant.

# Serena has won the doubles Grand Slam 14 times together with her sister. Australian Open- four times, French Open- two times, Wimbledon- six times, and US Open- two times.

Born in Michigan, USA, on September 26, 1981, the tennis legend being the most dominating woman to play the sport has set many records in her career and quite a few seem to be unbreakable. Coached by her father and playing alongside her sister in the doubles events the game had a very own feeling for her. The sisters have won a total of 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together in their careers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).