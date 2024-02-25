Rourkela (Odisha) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated Ireland 4-0 to finish the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on a high on Sunday.

Nilakanta Sharma (14'), Akashdeep Singh (15'), Gurjant Singh (38') and Jugraj Singh (60') scored a goal each for the Indian Men's Hockey Team, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | FIH Pro League 2024: Indian Men’s Hockey Team Beats Ireland 4-0 to End Campaign At Home.

Ireland found themselves awarded a penalty corner midway through the first quarter, followed by another opportunity. However, the Indian Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defence successfully denied both attempts. With approximately two minutes remaining in the first quarter, India earned a penalty corner, and Nilakanta Sharma (14') capitalized on the opportunity, scoring a goal from a rebound. Before Ireland could recover from the first goal, the Indian Men's Hockey Team swiftly added another through Akashdeep Singh (15'), concluding the quarter with a 2-0 lead.

At the start of the second quarter, Ireland seemed to have command over the game and earned an early penalty corner. However, the solid Indian defence once again prevented them from scoring. Despite Ireland maintaining ball possession for the majority of the second quarter, they couldn't penetrate the Indian defence to narrow the lead. The score remained 2-0 in favour of India at halftime.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow Becomes Eighth Highest Run Scorer for England in International Cricket, Overtakes Andrew Strauss to Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024.

In the 41st minute, Ireland earned their fourth penalty corner, but once more, Amit Rohidas thwarted their attempts to score. Mandeep Singh orchestrated a chance for Gurjant Singh (38') to increase India's lead to three goals with a superb reverse-hit cross. Gurjant Singh delivered, sliding in to redirect the ball into the net. The quarter concluded with India leading 3-0.

Despite a slight decrease in intensity from both teams in the last quarter, the precision of passing was maintained. The Indian Team retained possession for the majority of the quarter, securing their lead. Even with Ireland earning a fifth penalty corner, PR Sreejesh showcased exceptional skills, preventing any change in the score. In the final minute of the game, Jugraj Singh (60') successfully converted a penalty corner, concluding the Rourkela leg with India triumphing over Ireland 4-0.

India will play their next game against Argentina in Antwerp, Belgium in the next leg of the tournament on May 22, 2024. India have won three games, lost one and drawn four. With 15 points, they are at third position in the table. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)