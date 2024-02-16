Rourkela (Odisha)[India], February 16 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team will play their final two games of the Rourkela leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on 17th and 18th February when they take on Australia and the United States of America respectively at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team has had a tough outing so far at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, having lost four of their five matches. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian Women's Hockey Team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg. In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India took the lead early in the game but China came back strongly to win the game 2-1. India then went on to lose 0-1 to the Netherlands.

Speaking ahead of the clash with Australia, Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita said, "We lost the last encounter against Australia but we are focused on securing the win this time and we will give our one hundred per cent. Australia plays a similar style to us, they are exceptional at transferring their balls and their finishing is top notch but we will aim to nullify this and win our one-on-one battles. We are as good as any team playing this tournament so we will give it our all when we step out on the field as these are crucial matches for us."

Australia have had more favourable results in the recent past against India including the 3-0 win in the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 earlier this month but the Indian Women's Hockey Team will look to replicate their 1-0 win over Australia in the 2020 Olympics Quarter-Final when they take them on at Rourkela on Saturday night.

On the other hand, the Indian Women's Hockey Team has beaten the United States of America on four out of the last six occasions that the two teams have faced including the 3-1 victory on February 9 during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Australia at 19:30hrs IST on February 17 and the United States of America on February 18 at 19:30hrs IST. (ANI)

