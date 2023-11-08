'Haan Humko Bulao....' Ravi Shastri Reacts to Spectator's 'England Need Indian Coach' Placard During ENG vs NED CWC 2023 Match (Watch Video)

In ICC CWC 2023 Match between England vs Netherlands a placard was shown on which 'England Need Indian Coach' was written. Scroll down to watch the video in which Ravi Shastri has a word during his commentary.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 08, 2023 09:01 PM IST

During the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match between England and the Netherlands, a placard was held by a spectator that said- "England Need Indian Coach" to which the former Indian head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri replied- "Haan Humko Bulao, Ham Sab Ko Hindi Sikhayega" and then he also translated that comment in English to his fellow commentator Eoin Morgan. Ben Stokes helped England reach 339/9 as he scored 108 runs in just 84 balls. Ben Stokes' Century Takes England to 339-9 Against Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Watch The Video Here

