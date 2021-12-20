Karachi, Dec 20 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah and his friend on the allegations of kidnapping, molesting and threatening a girl.

The FIR was registered at the Shalimar police station in Lahore after the girl complained. The Pakistan cricketer is yet to respond on the issue.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Named Fans' Footballer of Year 2021 for Second Year in a Row, See Full List of Winning Players From All Premier League Clubs.

In the FIR, the girl has alleged that Yasir's friend, Farhan kidnapped her on gunpoint, raped her, made videos of her and later made threats to her.

The girl has alleged that Yasir Shah helped his friend and later with Farhan threatened her that if she raised any voice they would release her videos.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Test, ODI Series To Be Played Behind Closed Doors.

According to the complaint filed with the police, the girl says when she contacted Yasir on whatsapp pleading for his help he laughed at her and told her to keep quiet about the whole issue.

The girl also claims that when she went to the police Yasir offered to give her a flat and monthly expenses for 18 years if she remained quiet.

Yasir didn't travel to Bangladesh for the recent Test series as he is nursing a finger injury.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)