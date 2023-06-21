Harare [Zimbabwe], June 21 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Harare Sports Club, currently hosting the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers matches on Tuesday, ESPNCricinfo reported.

A quick response made sure that no damage was done to the ground despite the fact that the blaze happened very near to it. ICC security team, Zimbabwe Cricket did an inspection and cleared the venue for further use in the tournament.

Also Read | WFI Elections Postponed From July 6 to July 11: Indian Olympic Association.

After six hours of Zimbabwe's six-wicket win over the Netherlands on Tuesday, flames were visible from the southern end of the ground. The material which caught fire consisted mainly of thatched roofing at Castle Corner, which is generally occupied by Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union. The reason behind the initial spark is not known but on an open field with highly combustible material, the blaze grew quickly and a video showed it go as high as trees outside the ground and reach near the stands.

Authorities were promptly notified due to the Harare Sports Club's proximity to Zimbabwe House, an important government structure. Before the fire could destroy the stands, they extinguished it.

Also Read | Pakistan's Request for Swapping Venues of ICC World Cup 2023 Matches Against Australia and Afghanistan Turned Down by ICC, BCCI: Report.

The ground was examined on Wednesday morning to make sure it was secure for spectators, and it was then given the all-clear. Since the COVID-19 limitations were lifted, the arena has had crowded audiences, with interest in the national men's team at an all-time high. Last Sunday's opening match of the tournament between Zimbabwe and Nepal was sold out, with some fans being turned away at the door. Despite it being a weekday, their match against the Netherlands on Tuesday drew a sizable crowd. The most anticipated match in the group, versus West Indies, is set to draw a large crowd on Saturday.

At Harare Sports Club, there are still four Super Six games, three more group matches, and the championship game on July 9. The two teams that compete in the final will also earn a spot in the ODI World Cup this year, which will be held in India from October-November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)