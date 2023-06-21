The Pakistan cricket team’s request for a change of venues for their matches against Afghanistan and Australia at the ICC World Cup 2023 in India later this year has reportedly been turned down. As per the draft schedule, which was submitted to the participating countries, Pakistan is scheduled to play Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bengaluru. A report in Cricbuzz states that there was a meeting between the ICC and the BCCI on June 20, where this request was rejected and informed officially to the PCB. India vs Pakistan Match Date: Arch-rivals Set to Clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad As per Draft Schedule of ODI World Cup 2023, Says Report.

The request was made earlier by the PCB after a venue data review by their analysts. Pakistan is slated to play Afghanistan (October 23), a team with some quality spinners in Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad in Chennai’s spin-friendly conditions. They also play Australia in Bengaluru earlier (October 20) and the PCB had sought the swapping of these two venues. The Cricbuzz report also states that both the ICC and BCCI did not feel the need to change these two venues. Furthermore, any changes which BCCI wants to make in terms of venue selection has to be approved by the ICC. A team’s request to change venues for a match can be considered only in case of security concerns or if the place is unfit to host an international match. Earlier, India vs Pakistan encounter at the 2016 T20 World Cup was moved from Dharamsala to Kolkata. Pakistan also expressed objection to facing India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Asia Cup 2023 to Be Held in Hybrid Model From August 31 to September 17, Announces ACC.

The official schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 has not been released yet with a draft schedule giving fans a look at what the fixtures are likely to be and when. England and New Zealand, finalists of the 2019 edition, are set to kickstart the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5, a venue which would host India vs Pakistan 10 days later.

