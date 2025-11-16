New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Fit India Sundays on Cycle (SoC), India's fast-growing citizen-led fitness movement, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports was celebrated with great enthusiasm today in over 5,000 locations across the country, with a special spotlight on Bolpur, Tagore's Shantiniketan, where students, residents and cycling enthusiasts came together to honour the spirit of active living inspired by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's vision of harmony between people, nature and movement.

Across India, thousands of schoolchildren participated in SoC events, transforming streets into vibrant corridors of health, joy, and inclusivity. Schools, community groups, fitness clubs and citizen volunteers partnered with local authorities to promote non-motorised mobility and a culture of regular physical activity.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) ensured a strong nationwide footprint with SoC activities held across its network of SAI Training Centres (STCs), including Kokrajhar in Assam, Jagatpur and Badal in Punjab, Utlou in Manipur, Kargil in Ladakh and several others, Khelo India Centres in Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, and Dhenkanal, in addition to 23 SAI Regional Centres.

Trainees, coaches and staff joined the movement, reinforcing the role of sports institutions in shaping a fitter nation. Koraput, a district in the Eastern Ghats, saw the participation of tribal children in large numbers.

In Delhi, due to extremely high AQI levels, outdoor Sundays on Cycle activities were cancelled as a precautionary measure. However, the spirit of fitness continued uninterrupted--Fit India Ambassadors Pankhuri Srivastava and Divya Ahuja conducted online yoga sessions to ensure that the fitness regimen of Delhiites remained intact despite environmental constraints. Thousands of people from all age groups joined virtual sessions from their homes, reflecting the campaign's adaptability and resilience.

Speaking about the nationwide enthusiasm, Mayank Srivastav, Deputy Director General, Sports Authority of India and Mission Director, Fit India, emphasised that Sundays on Cycle is becoming a powerful behavioural movement that encourages families, youth and communities to reclaim public spaces, reduce carbon footprint, and incorporate fitness into their weekly routines.

What began in December 2024, under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, is now a weekly event which reinforces the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "Fitness Ka Dose, Adha Ghanta Roz" and "Fight Against Obesity".

The event is championed every week by over 3500 NaMo cycling clubs, the Cycling Federation of India and Yogasana Bharat, along with the Fit India Mission. (ANI)

