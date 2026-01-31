New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The second season of the Women's Hockey India League provided a significant platform for Indian players to compete at a high level alongside some of the best international talent in the sport.

The tournament not only delivered competitive matches but also saw several young Indian players step up their game and make a strong impression with their consistent and match-winning performances.

Following their impressive performances in the Women's Hockey India League, these players have been included in the senior Indian women's national coaching camp under new Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne. The camp is part of the team's preparations for upcoming international assignments, including the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana, scheduled to be held in March, as per a press release from Hockey India.

-Lathantluangi (Ranchi Royals)

Twenty-year-old Lathantluangi was a key part of the Ranchi Royals defensive unit that finished the Women's Hero Hockey India League with the best defence of the season, conceding just seven goals across the tournament. Showing strong game awareness and composure at the back, she read situations well and played an important role in building play from defence, using her distribution to effectively spread the ball and initiate attacks from deep positions.

-Bansari Solanki (SG Pipers)

SG Pipers goalkeeper Bansari Solanki played a decisive role in her team's campaign at the Women's Hero HIL, producing a standout performance in the Final against Shrachi Bengal Tigers. Introduced specifically for the shootout after a 1-1 draw, the 24-year-old made three crucial saves, including a penalty stroke, to help SG Pipers secure a 3-2 shootout victory and lift the title. Her composure under pressure in the Final and her consistent performances alongside Argentine goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino also earned her the 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' Award, underlining her impact throughout the season.

-Sonam (JSW Soorma Hockey Club)

Forward Sonam had yet another commendable season for JSW Soorma Hockey Club, showcasing confidence and attacking intent throughout the season. In the last edition, the 20-year-old claimed the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament' Award, and she delivered strong performances yet again which has earned her a national camp call-up. JSW Soorma Hockey Club had their struggles in the attack this season with only six goals scored, however, one of them was a field goal by Sonam. A member of the Indian junior women's squad, Sonam's performances at the Women's Hero HIL reflected her ability to adapt to the senior level.

-Shilpi Dabas (SG Pipers)

Defender Shilpi Dabas delivered a series of mature and assured performances at the back for SG Pipers as they claimed the Women's Hero HIL trophy. Having consistently impressed in the National Championships over the years, she translated that form onto the league with her composure, positioning and decision-making at the back. Her performances for SG Pipers in their title-winning campaign played a key role in earning her a long-awaited senior national team call-up, marking a significant milestone in her career.

-Hina Bano (JSW Soorma Hockey Club)

At just 21 years of age, midfielder Hina Bano stood out with her calm and disciplined displays for JSW Soorma Hockey Club. Operating effectively in the middle of the park, she showed good game awareness, work rate and the ability to retain possession under pressure. Her performances highlighted her growing maturity and signalled her readiness to take on greater responsibility at the senior level, having previously been part of the Indian junior women's national setup.

A total of 29 players are undergoing training at the ongoing senior Indian women's national coaching camp at SAI Bengaluru as the team prepares for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad. (ANI)

