Manama (Bahrain), Jul 20 (PTI) Indian cueists had a good day in office as five of them were assured knockout berths in the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships here on Sunday.

Reigning champion Kamal Chawla, Manan Chandra, Brijesh Damani, Paras Gupta and Pankaj Advani registered twin wins apiece in their respective groups.

Also Read | Most Sixes by India Player in Test Cricket History: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

National champion Gupta, and three-time world champion Advani were solid from the get-go. The duo didn't need much time to get accustomed to the conditions as they outplayed their rivals without breaking a sweat.

Gupta, who finished runner-up at the Asian event last month, scored identical 4-1 wins in his two matches in Group K.

Also Read | When Will Rohit Sharma Play Next for Indian Cricket Team? Know Date of India ODI Captain’s Next Appearance.

Advani, who got a wildcard into the event, also registered 4-1 wins over Ahmad Abul (Kuwait) and Ayman Alamri (Saudi Arabia) in Group M.

Chawla, Chandra and Damani were equally impressive en route to their second straight victories in their respective groups.

In the U-21 category, India's Mayur Garg and Shahyan Razmi booked their places in the knockouts with twin wins.

Results (Indians unless mentioned):

Group A: Kamal Chawla beat Ali Hussein (Irq) 4-3 (37-26, 5-52, 71-0, 40-1, 6-48, 21-32, 33-23).

Group J: Brijesh Damani beat Abdulrahman Saif (UAE) 4-1 (8-48, 50-1, 67-0, 55-1, 41-6); Damani beat Asif Imran (Ban) 4-1 (40-48, 39-10, 31-3, 36-17, 36-0).

Group K: Paras Gupta beat Abdulla Mohammed (Bhn) 4-1 (43-15, 20-46, 39-9, 48-10, 60-6); Gupta beat Sami Al Hamrashdi (Oman) 4-1 (39-49, 58-16, 46-6, 26-15, 28-13).

Group L: Manan Chandra beat Susantha Boteju (SL) 4-0 (32-20, 33-19, 41-25, 60-8); Chandra beat Ihab Al-Salih (Irq) 4-2 (49-19, 49-24, 32-19, 17-31, 1-59, 39-13).

Group M: Pankaj Advani beat Ahmad Abul (Kuw) 4-1 (27-13, 36-13, 28-32, 45-34, 49-0); Advani beat Ayman Alamri (KSA) 4-1 (65-0, 43-31, 60-6, 16-33, 46-4).

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)