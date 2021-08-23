Olomouc (Czech Republic), Aug 23 (PTI) Five Indian paddlers including star player G Sathiyan on Monday reached the pre-quarterfinals of the ITTF Czech International Open here.

Sathiyan blanked Tomas Koldas 4-0 to enter the round of 16.

The other Indians who advanced in the men's singles were Jeet Chandra, who beat Alexandre Robinot 4-2, and Snehit Suravajjala, who defeated Samuel Walker 4-2.

In the women's singles, Archana Kamath won in seven games (4-3) against Marketa Sevcikova.

Sreeja Akula got the better of Katsiaryna Baravok 4-0 to reach the round of 16.

