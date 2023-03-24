London [United Kingdom], March 24 (ANI): Harry Kane one of the most prolific strikers in the history of English football became the leading goal scorer in the history of UK football with 54 goals, after converting from the spot against Italy on Thursday.

After achieving this remarkable feat, his teammates as well as the former English players and legends came forward to congratulate the English skipper. Across a 13-year period representing his country, Rooney racked up 53 goals in his entire career. The former English captain shared a special message for the 29-year-old striker on Twitter. He said, "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, an unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Eliminator Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

https://twitter.com/WayneRooney/status/1639009790834663428?s=20

Along with Rooney, the current Manchester United captain Harry Maguire came forward to congratulate Kane for his latest goal-scoring record. He said, "First and foremost, Harry is a great person and a great leader. He is great to have in the dressing room and around the team, both on and off the field, which is a massively important thing. For someone who has such an amazing goalscoring record, he is not selfish at all on the pitch or off the pitch. That is another big, big attribute for me."

Also Read | Harry Kane Overtakes Wayne Rooney To Break England's All-Time Goal Record During Italy vs England UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match.

"Obviously on top of that, he's an amazing footballer. He is a great finisher. You play five-a-sides in training and he is the top goalscorer every time you play it. That's the type of player he is. He is an amazing footballer, an amazing finisher and a pure goalscorer," as quoted by England football.

Alan Shearer the all-time goal scorer of the Premier League also had some words in store for the Tottenham striker. Congratulations

Harry Kane. England's all-time top goal scorer.

https://twitter.com/alanshearer/status/1639001672033927168?s=20

As things stand, Kane can also surpass Alan Shearer to become Premier League's all-time goal scorer. Alan Shearer has 260 goals in his name, while Kane currently sits in the third position with 204 goals. If the 29-year-old striker continues to play in the Premier League, he is destined to break Alan Shearer's record.

Liverpool's Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner Jordan Henderson also came forward to offer his congratulations to the English forward," "Harry is a very different leader to me but the good thing he does is that he leads by example. On the pitch, his record and his goals speak for themselves and I'm sure if you ask any of the lads, they will tell you he has been a really good captain for this team."

"I can't speak highly enough about him. He is a fantastic player and a huge player we will need if we want to be successful in the future. Hopefully, he can stay fit and keep scoring his goals," as quoted by England football. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)