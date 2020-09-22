New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Former Basketball player Bruce Bowen on Tuesday shared life lessons and shed light on how he looked at things and his achievements.

Bowen, who has represented Miami Heat and Boston Celtics during his playing career, said he had set a goal for himself to play in the NBA.

"There are certain things that we try to accomplish and maybe it is just not our time yet... When we do not succeed at something, do we quit and do we look for alternatives and go that route. For me, the alternative was going to Europe where I could utilize my time to get better or be satisfied that I am playing professionally in another country and get to know that country," Bowen said during a virtual press interaction.

"I wanted to be in the NBA, that was my goal. So, I continued to work on things. We have a generation today that does not quite understand that you must continue to fight in everything you do," he added.

Bowen said when he joined Miami Heat, he was focused on how he can continue to improve himself to extend his stay at the club.

"As you continue to fight, I remember when I finally got to the Miami Heat, it was not that I felt like a relief 'I am finally here!'. It was more like 'Okay! I am here, how do I stay here?'," he said. (ANI)

