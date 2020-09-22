Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match five of Indian Premier League 13. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 22 (Wednesday). Mumbai Indians are a record four-time winners of the IPL while KKR have lifted the coveted title twice. Like all seasons, both MI and KKR are among the favourites to win the IPL this season. Mumbai began IPL 2020 with a five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings while Kolkata will be playing their first match of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, let’s find out the betting odds, free bet odds, predictions, and favourites for KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match 5. KKR vs MI Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5.

Mumbai Indians began the season with a five-wicket defeat against last season’s runner-up CSK in their opening game of IPL 2020 despite dominating the match at the start of both innings. They are without Lasith Malinga this season while Jasprit Bumrah showed lack of form in the first game. KKR have a power-packed squad at their disposal this season with some of the world’s best T20 specialists in the team. KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 5.

KKR vs MI Betting Odds and Betting Tips

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are certainly the bookmaker choice over the Kolkata Knight Riders. As per Bet365, Rohit Sharma-led MI are placed at 1.80 while for KKR bookmakers are offering a higher price of 2.00.

KKR vs MI Predictions: Who Will Win?

Rohit Sharma captained Mumbai Indians start as the favourites given their track record against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They are four-time winners of the IPL and will be gearing to get back to winning ways. But don’t be surprised if Kolkata Knight Riders walk away with the victory. They have some of the best T20I players in their ranks.

Mumbai Indians hold an overwhelming record over the Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to head-to-head records. Both teams have met 25 times in the IPL and MI lead the record books with 19 wins while KKR have won only six matches. In fact, Mumbai have won nine of the last 10 meetings between both these teams.

