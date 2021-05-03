Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 3 (ANI): Former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Kamal Ziaul Islam passed away on Monday. He was 86.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses deep bereavement at the passing away of former President of the Board Kamal Ziaul Islam who breathed his last in Dhaka today (Monday, 03 May)," BCB said in an official statement.

According to BCB, Kamal Ziaul Islam, popularly known as K Z Islam, served as the Board's President from 30 January 1983 to 18 February 1987. He is credited with inspiring the age group cricket structure in Bangladesh through the introduction of the Nirman School Cricket Tournament, a nationwide school cricket competition during his tenure as the President of the then Bangladesh Cricket Control Board (BCCB).

BCB President Nazmul Hassan, MP has paid his tribute to K Z Islam : "He was a pioneer and Bangladesh cricket will forever be grateful to him for his vision and belief. He patronised and encouraged age group cricket with the Nirman School tournament during a period when the game was far from being a professional sport."

"Because of resourceful personalities like him so many budding players could dream of becoming cricketers and cricket reached every corner of the country. On behalf of the Board, I extend deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of K Z Islam."

As a mark of respect to the Late K Z Islam, the BCB flag will fly at half-mast on Tuesday. (ANI)

