Paris, May 8 (AP) Former France and Manchester United player Patrice Evra's mixed martial arts debut has been postponed.

The 43-year-old Evra was set to fight in Paris on May 23, but the Professional Fighters League Europe said on Thursday that the event had been rescheduled to a later date yet to be announced.

The PFL said Evra, who retired from soccer in 2019, has been training in combat alongside MMA star Cédric Doumbé.

"I've been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they'll also tell you I'm ready for this," Evra said.

Evra played for Manchester United nearly 400 times from 2006-14. He captained the club on several occasions. He also played for Nice, Monaco, Juventus, Marseille and West Ham. He was named France captain at the 2010 World Cup but was stripped of the captaincy during the tournament after the team went on strike at training. AP

