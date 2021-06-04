New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday mourned the demise of 76-year-old former India International Usman Khan, who passed away in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh after a prolonged battle against cancer.

The former hockey player is survived by three sons and a daughter.

A retired Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, Usman was a stylish left-winger. He played hockey at the Madrasi Azam Ground before he shifted to Kolkata and joined the Customs

Extending condolences to Usman Khan's family, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former India player Usman Khan.

"He is remembered for his excellent abilities as a left-winger and was a very stylish player in those times. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief," he added.

In Kolkata, Usman Khan played for the Calcutta Customs and also represented Bengal in the National Hockey Championships for several years. (ANI)

