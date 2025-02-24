New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers lauded the national team and its stalwart batter, Virat Kohli, following their exceptional performance over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

In a thrilling match at the ongoing marquee event, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading Men in Blue to a four-wicket victory over Pakistan.

With this hundred, Kohli completed 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming only the third cricketer to do so, during the ICC Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy.

He is the third batter after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 ODIs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches) to reach the landmark. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he predicted that India will win and Virat Kohli will score a hundred.

"Predicted Virat will score 100 Today snd India will Win," Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh hailed the performance of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav in the match.

"Come the hour come the man! King Kohli at his best @imVkohli #goat great 100 well played @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill looked like a one-sided game for well bowled bowling unit specially @hardikpandya7 & @imkuldeep18," Yuvraj Singh wrote in his post on X.

India's former right-hand batter Sanjay Manjrekar congratulated Virat Kohli for his brilliant performance.

"Virat is the epitome of someone who gives himself the best chance to succeed by controlling what he can by way of extreme fitness & amazing application. And that's the best a human being can do, isn't it?" Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X.

India's former left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan said that Team India is way ahead then Men in Green in terms of skills

"Banters a side, in one day cricket Indian team is wayyy ahead of Pakistan in terms of skill, fitness and ability to prolong pressure. Well done team India," Irfan Pathan wrote in a post on X.

At the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy clash, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they took up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then the 69-run stand between Shubman Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli (100* in 111 balls, with seven fours) and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare. (ANI)

