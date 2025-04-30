Kottayam (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): Sunny Thomas, former coach of the Indian national shooting team and a Dronacharya awardee, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 84 on Wednesday.

As per the Olympics.com, Sunny, who served as the national coach for almost two decades, died at his residence in Uzhavoor in Kottayam, Kerala. He was a crucial figure in the rise of Indian shooting to the global stage in recent times. Thomas's stint as India's coach spanned from 1993 to 2012.

Also Read | RR vs MI IPL 2025, Jaipur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The biggest highlight of this period was Abhinav Bindra's historic gold medal win in the men's 10 m air rifle event during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which was the country's first-ever individual Olympic gold medal.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Prof. Sunny Thomas. He was more than a coach, he was a mentor, guide, and father figure to generations of Indian shooters," Bindra said in a post on X.

Also Read | RR vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 50.

"His belief in our potential and his relentless dedication to the sport laid the foundation for India's rise in international shooting. He played a big role in my early years, and I'll always be grateful for his support and guidance. Rest in peace, sir. Your impact is everlasting," Bindra added.

https://x.com/Abhinav_Bindra/status/1917464630173069513

A five-time Kerala state-level champion and 1976 national-level champion, Sunny kickstarted his career as an English lecturer at St Stephen's College in Uzhavoor, but his passion for shooting brought him to shooting.

He was a part of the Indian coaching set-up during multiple Olympic cycles and was present as a coaching staff member when Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver in the men's double trap at Athens 2004 - India's first-ever Olympic medal in shooting.

He also saw the rise of Olympic medal-winning stars Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang, as well as other elite shooters like Jaspal Rana and Samaresh Jung.

During his stint as shooting coach, India enjoyed a fine medal count during the Asian and Commonwealth Games as well and he played a crucial role in uniting the coaching structures of pistol, rifle, and shotgun shooting for better efficiency.

After ending his stint as national coach, he started a shooting range at the Idukki Rifle Association in Kottayam. Thomas is survived by his wife KJ Josamma, sons Manoj and Sanil and daughter Sonia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)