New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Former Zimbabwe off-spinner and team manager Mohammed Ahmed Meman, affectionately known as Babu, passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday morning in Leicester, after a period of ill health.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has learnt with great shock and sadness of the death of former Zimbabwe international cricketer and national team manager Mohammed Ahmed Meman," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a press release.

Meman wore Zimbabwe colours during his solitary One-Day International appearance for the country against India during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 1987. During his sole fixture, he scored 19 runs.

In his playing days, he also represented Shropshire in England's Minor Counties Championship between 1977 and 1980. During his stint in the county, Babu struck 888 runs, including two centuries and scythed 55 wickets in 32 matches, underlining his quality as a genuine all-rounder.

Meman served as Zimbabwe's national team manager between 1992 and 2006, guiding the side through its early years as a Test-playing nation. Beyond his playing days, he also contributed to the game as a selector, helping to shape the national team.

"ZC is deeply grateful for Babu's enduring contributions to cricket in our country, both on and off the field. His passion, humility and dedication will always be remembered by those who had the privilege of working with him," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a press release.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, and children - Iqbal, Fazila and Sadiya - as well as to his extended family, friends and all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," ZC concluded. (ANI)

