Montreal [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for a podium finish in the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ahead of the race, Lewis Hamilton said, "I definitely think a podium is on the cards," as per the official website of Formula 1.

Lewis Hamilton will try and get a podium finish and teammate George Russell will be aiming for no less than it. He too, will push his car to the limits and both drivers will try and get a double podium finish for Mercedes.

Reflecting on qualifying, Hamilton said, "Not bad at all. This is a good start for us, I think. It was the most difficult condition out there, trying to get the temperature into the tyres, as obviously there are not many high-speed corners so it's difficult to generate temperature. But yeah, I was hoping for more, naturally, but we'll take it and from there we can work on it. Hopefully, we can move forward from there."

As per the official website of Formula 1, Mercedes driver George Russell said, "I think there was a bit more there. We definitely performed better when the track was drier, and then when the track got wetter in Q3, the car wasn't quite as competitive. To be honest, when I crossed the line I was surprised to end up in that position."

"It's a good place to start for tomorrow, the race pace is good, we've only Fernando in front of us, who I think will be our challenger. Max is obviously going to be probably in a league of his own out there tomorrow, let's bring it on," said George Russell. (ANI)

