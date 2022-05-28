Monte Carlo [Monaco], May 28 (ANI): Ayrton Senna's logo will permanently feature on McLaren's F1 cars from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix onwards.

The addition to the MCL36 was unveiled at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Senna holds the record for race wins, with six victories, including five in a row for McLaren between 1989 and 1993. The Senna Foundation logo will appear on the car's halo.

"Starting from the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, the McLaren MCL36 will carry the Senna logo, marking our commitment to celebrate his legacy. I can't think of a better race than the Monaco Grand Prix to commence this recognition of Ayrton's life," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

"Having won the Grand Prix six times, more than any other driver, Ayrton proved that his skill and ability behind the wheel of an F1 car could rarely be matched. This addition to our F1 race cars will be permanent and has been added with the support of the Senna family. It will serve as a constant reminder of Ayrton Senna's sensational talent for us as a team, and for all our fans around the world," Zak added.

Senna made his Formula 1 debut in 1984, winning six times before making the switch to McLaren. It was here where he truly cemented his status as an all-time great of the sport, winning 35 races and three F1 World Championships, before he was tragically killed while leading the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

"When he tragically passed in 1994, the entire motorsport world felt a sense of irreplicable loss, but his memory lives on in the hearts and minds of Formula 1 fans across the world. We feel it's right that we, as McLaren, should recognise his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing," Zak Brown concluded. (ANI)

