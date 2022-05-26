Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland defeated Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the second round of women's singles at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

The Swiss player defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-2, 6-4 in two straight games.

Also Read | India vs Indonesia Hockey Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel and Telecast Details for IND vs IDN Asia Cup 2022 Match.

Bencic will now take on Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the third round. The Canadian teenager Fernandez defeated Czech's Katerina Siniakova, the top-ranked doubles player by a margin of 6-3, 6-2.

It took one hour and 11 minutes for Fernandez to defeat her Czech counterpart.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Betting Racket Busted: 5 Arrested From Kolkata's Eden Gardens for Betting During LSG vs RCB Eliminator.

Earlier, last year's semi-finalist and No.4 seed Maria Sakkari was sent packing by crafty Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round at the ongoing French Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Sakkari succumbed to a 7-6(5), 7-6(4) defeat and Muchova is now through to the third round for the second consecutive year in Paris. She next takes on American No.27 seed Amanda Anisimova.

British No.12 seed Emma Raducanu suffered a second-round defeat at Roland-Garros, falling 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)