With no wins in two games, defending champions India face the threat of getting knocked out of the Asia Cup Hockey 2022 competition as they face hosts Indonesia in their third pool match on Thursday, May 26. The match would be played at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India began with a 1-1 draw against Pakistan--a game they should have won given the number of chances they had. In their second game, they were thrashed 5-2 by Japan. India Suffer 2–5 Defeat to Japan in Second Game at Asia Cup Hockey 2022

A win would not be good enough for India to make it to the knockout rounds. In order for them to advance, India also need Japan to beat Pakistan in the other game.

India vs Indonesia, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Indonesia, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on May 26 2022 (Thursday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta.

India vs Indonesia, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs IDN hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs Indonesia, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs IDN hockey match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

