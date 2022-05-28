Paris [France], May 28 (ANI): World No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning campaign in French Open 2022 on Saturday as she defeated Danka Kovinic in the third round of women's singles.

It just took one hour and 30 minutes for Swiatek to register her 31st straight win as she prevailed over Kovinic by 6-3, 7-5.

Also Read | GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals to Have Edge Against Gujarat Titans, Reckons Graeme Smith.

The 2020 French Open champion reached into the fourth round and will face 19-year-old tournament debutante Zheng Qinwen.

Later, Zheng Qinwen of China reached the fourth round of a major for the first time after Alize Cornet retired trailing 6-0, 3-0 at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Also Read | Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Thanks Players, Fans in Farewell Statement.

Elsewhere, Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu defeated French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-4. Romanian withstood a toe-to-toe performance from Jeanjean in the second set to close out the win after one hour and 25 minutes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)