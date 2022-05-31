Paris [France], May 31 (ANI): Martina Trevisan on Tuesday defeated No.17 seed Leylah Fernandez in three-sets to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing French Open 2022.

Trevisan became the first Italian woman to reach the Roland Garros last four since Sara Errani in 2013 thanks to an impressive 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3 upset Fernandez.

The world No. 59 extended her winning streak to 10 matches, having lifted the trophy in Rabat in the build-up to Roland-Garros.

In what was the first all-lefty women's Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon 2014, Trevisan was broken while serving for the victory as the 19-year-old Fernandez saved a match point to keep her chances alive and level for 5-5.

The Canadian teenager clinched the second-set tiebreak to force a decider but the 28-year-old Italian regrouped to wrap up the win in three sets and reach the maiden major semi-final of her career. (ANI)

