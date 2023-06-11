Paris [France], June 11 (ANI): Novak Djokovic will be facing Casper Ruud in the Men's Single Final of the French Open on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

If Novak Djokovic wins the final match, he will win his 23rd Grand Slam title. Therefore, he will be crowned as the tennis player with the most number of Grand Slam titles won. Currently, he is tied at 22 with the other legend of the Sport Rafael Nadal.

Norwegian tennis player, Casper Ruud will be looking to win his first-ever Grand Slam title in history.

According to the official website of Roland Garros, Casper Ruud said, "It's going to be tough, for sure, He's (Novak Djokovic) playing for his 23rd, I'm playing for my first (title). So I'm going to just try to play without pressure and just try to enjoy the moment."

He further added, "Today is going to be the toughest challenge of the year for me, for sure I'm gonna see if I can try to use last year's defeat in the final as a motivation and extra, extra motivation to try to play well on Sunday."

In 2022, Casper Ruud made it to the final of the French Open but was defeated by Rafael Nadal.

As per the official website of Roland Garros, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic said, "I'm not thinking about calendar Slam. I'm thinking really just to win another Grand Slam title here on Sunday and I'm so close. I know it. I know the feeling. I will play someone that already has been in a Grand Slam final again, experience on my side, but does it win matches? I don't think so."

According to the official website of Roland Garros, "French Open has typically proven the Serbian's (Novak Djokovic) toughest major primarily due to his great adversary Rafael Nadal bullying his way to the title for 14 years. While Ruud has already tasted defeat in two Grand Slam finals last year." (ANI)

