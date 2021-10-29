Paris [France], October 29 (ANI): India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Danish badminton player Line Christophersen in straight sets to move into the third round of the women's singles event at ongoing the French Open 2021 on Thursday.

Sindhu started the match on a high as she won the first game 21-19 after a hard-fought battle. The Indian shuttler then thrashed Christophersen 21-9 in the second game to seal the match.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Lakshya Sen also entered into the third round of the ongoing tournament after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13 on Thursday.

However, shuttler Sameer Verma got retired hurt and bowed out of the tournament despite winning the first game with a scoreline of 21-16, 12-21.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

The Indian mix doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost in the round of 16 match.

Playing at Court 4, the Indian pair lost against Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-15, 17-21, 19-21.

The pair of Ponnappa and Satwik dominated the game in the first round but the Indonesian duo came back stronger in the second and the third round. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)