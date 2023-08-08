London [UK], August 7 (ANI): Daniel Evans, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Sebastian Baez clinched titles in Washington, Los Cabos and Kitzbuhel in a hectic and exciting week of the ATP Tour, which consisted of three tournaments.

A look at the players who moved up in the ranking charts as of Monday, August 7.

Also Read | More Trouble for PSG! Amid Kylian Mbappe Contract Standoff, Neymar Informs Club of His Intention To Leave: Report.

-Daniel Evans (Climbs nine spots to a career-high of number 21).

The British player has risen to a career-best spot of number 21 in the ATP Rankings after securing the biggest title win of his career at the Washington Open, an ATP 500 event in America. The 33-year-old came into the tournament with his last tour-level win in April, but played some flawless tennis, dropping only one set across five matches in which he beat stars like Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Tallon Griekspoor.

Also Read | La Liga 2023-24 Preview: New Season, New Name, but Same Teams Set To Challenge.

-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Climbs up one spot to number four)

The 24-year-old captured the ongoing season's first title at the Mifel Tennis Open at Los Cabos, in which he beat Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final. The Greek, who is now at number four, has now clinched 10 tour-level crowns.

-Sebastian Baez (Climbs 30 spots to number 42)

The Argentine player has made a jump of 30 following his title win at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel. All three of Baez's ATP Tour titles have come on clay-court ATP 250 events. He had previously clinched a title in Estoril in 2022 and later in February this year at Cordoba. He had won just one match across five tournaments before this event. But he dropped just one set throughout the Austrian Open, against top-seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the semi-finals.

-Dominic Thiem (Climbs 32 spots to number 84)

The Austrian has re-entered the Top 100 after making it to his first tour-level final since the 2020 ATP finals. Competing on home soil, Kitzbuhel, the 29-year-old saved five match points in his semifinal win over Laslo Djere.

Other Notable Top 100 MoversNo. 26 Tallon Griekspoor, +11 (Career High)No. 31 Tomas Martin Etcheverry, +3No. 40 Andy Murray, +4No. 48 Pedro Cachin, +6 (Career High)No. 55 Jordan Thompson, +16No. 61 Arthur Rinderknech, +6No. 68 Daniel Elahi Galan, +8No. 80 Jaume Munar, +11No. 100 Ilya Ivashka, +13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)