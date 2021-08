Paris, Aug 9 (AP) A capacity crowd will be allowed for Paris Saint-Germain's first home game of the season against Strasbourg in the French league on Saturday.

PSG said Monday that the Paris prefecture had approved 49,700 fans at Parc des Princes, in accordance with coronavirus health and safety measures.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Osasuna, Club Friendlies Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: Get Live Telecast Details Of Pre-Season Football Match.

Every spectator must abide by France's virus Pass, which came into effect on Monday.

Fans must have proof of full vaccination, proof they have had COVID-19 and are no longer contagious, or a negative PCR or antigen test within 48 hours of entry.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra’s Performance Was Commendable, Bar Which Has Been Set in Tokyo Olympics 2020 Cannot Go Down, Says IOA Chief Narinder Batra.

EU citizens must show a European vaccination certificate or negative PCR/antigen results. Non-EU citizens are required to have a negative PCR/antigen test result within 48 hours of their visit.

The virus pass is part of a government plan to encourage more people to get the vaccine and to slow down infections.

More than 36 million people in France, 54% of the population, are fully vaccinated. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)