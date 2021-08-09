New Delhi, August 9: The Indian Olympic Association(IOA) chief Narinder Batra stated that the bar which the Indian contingent has set in Tokyo Olympics cannot go down as it has to go upwards only. India recorded its best-ever haul at the Tokyo 2020 with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Neeraj Chopra (gold), Bajrang Punia (bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) won medals for the Indian contingent.

Also Read | Wanindu Hasaranga Claims Two IPL Teams Approached him Following India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series.

"The final results were good. Even though our expectations were high, everyone gave their best and on the day those who were good came with a win," Narinder Batra told reporters on Monday. Neeraj Chopa, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Lovlina Borgohain and Other Athletes Return from Tokyo Olympics 2020, Fans Welcome Olympians.

"The thing which we have learned from this performance will be corrected from tomorrow. This process will start tomorrow for the next Olympics."

Also Read | UAE Based NRI Entrepreneur Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward for Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh After Indian Men’s Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India finished the Games with a ranking of 48. On this, the IOC chief pointed, "This ranking has become the benchmark for team and India should not go below that ever."

"The bar which has been set cannot go down, it has to go up only," he added.

Batra praised Neeraj Chopra for winning India's first gold medal in athletics, as he said: "Neeraj's performance was commendable. It has touched the heart of every Indian and gave a very happy moment to celebrate."

Talking about the woes of the Indian shooting contingent at Tokyo, he said: "I am not dissatisfied with anyone and those who performed better took medals. We will reinforce the correction course and you will also see the future results of it."

Indian athletes were receiving constant calls and praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their events. Speaking on this, IOA chief stated: "Athletes' morale also goes up that our country's PM is watching our event. How he supported athletes after every event, is very commendable. There is nothing bigger than getting the phone call from the Prime Minister."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)