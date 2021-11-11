New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi FC defeated 7Wasa United by 15-4 in the ongoing Futsal Club Championship on Wednesday and secured the semi-final spot.

The Delhi based club has stormed into semis with a 100 per cent win record in the ongoing tournament.

Rohit Mulchandani scored the first goal in the 6th minute before the opponents equalised within minutes through Primrose. Lalpekhlua rose to the occasion to put his team in the driver's seat once again within four minutes.

The Meghalaya outfit were right into the money having found the equaliser within 3 minutes through Riburom Jat followed by another goal by Civility to put them in the lead for the first time in the match.

7Wasa United headed to the dressing rooms with a 3-2 lead over Delhi FC.

It was a completely different story in the second half, however. Lalpekhlua scored the equaliser within seconds and that opened the floodgates for the Delhi outfit. Nikhil Mali joined the party in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot. Eight minutes later, they scored back-to-back goals to consolidate their position.

The club from the Capital slammed in nine goals in as many minutes at the end to waltz into the semi-finals.

Nikhil Mali hammered the final nail in the coffin a minute before Gwgwmsar Gayary and Tejas Bhandari joined the party.

Delhi FC have scored 44 goals in three matches, having leaked only 11 times. They will face Group D toppers in the second semi-final on Friday. (ANI)

