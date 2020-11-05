Manchester [UK], November 5 (ANI): Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has admitted that the upcoming clash against Liverpool is very important for the club if they want to win the Premier League this season.

Liverpool is currently at the top of the Premier League 2020-21 season with 16 points from seven matches. The Reds recently defeated Atalanta 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Also Read | MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

On the other hand, Manchester City is at the 10th spot in the Premier League with 11 points from six matches. The side also won its last match in the Champions League.

"It's a very important game for us, it's a direct confrontation against the leader of the table. We need to win those three points if we want to aspire to win the Premier League again. We need to be very focused, especially playing at home. We need to play our way and try to win the game," Goal.com quoted Jesus as saying.

Also Read | SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 13 Eliminator.

Jesus recently returned from injury and he has not featured in the Premier League since City's first game of the season against Wolves on September 21.

"When I got injured, I felt really sad the first few days, that's normal. But I focused on my recovery, I worked hard every single day and I returned earlier than expected. The manager gave me the chance to play a few minutes against Olympiacos and I'm happy to have contributed," said Jesus.

Manchester City had finished in the second spot in the Premier League 2019-20 season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)