Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will play Delhi Capitals (DC) in qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals qualifier 1 match in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 5 (Thursday). Rohit Sharma’s side finished at the top of the IPL 2020 points table while Delhi came second at the end of the IPL 2020 league stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 qualifier 1 match should scroll down for all information. MI vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians ended the league stage at the top of the standings with 18 points. But the reigning champions enter this match after a 10-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. Shreyas Iyer’s side, on the other, beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to end their four-match losing streak, qualify for the playoffs and also finish in the top two. Both teams will eye a win to secure a direct place in the IPL final. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

