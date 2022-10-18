Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): Sourav Ganguly the outgoing BCCI president arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai along with Roger Binny and Former IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI AGM is on the fore with essential decisions to ponder, including the office bearers of the BCCI, Women's IPL and other decisions.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly was stripped of the BCCI president's post, with 1983 World Cup-winning member Roger Binny slated to replace the former India captain. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary.

At a BCCI meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on October 13, all office bearers from different parts of the country from various associations filed nominations for different positions on the board.

"I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever," Ganguly said at an event earlier on his removal as the BCCI president.

The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied. Ganguly is going to contest for president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). (ANI)

