Hosur, Jun 14 (PTI) Gaurika Bishnoi revived memories from her last win here at the Clover Greens to shoot 4-under 68 and take the first round lead in the eighth leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour on Wednesday.

Gaurika, a multiple winner on the WPG Tour, had won the title when the tour last came to Clover Greens in 2019.

Starting the day with birdies on second and third, Gaurika dropped a shot on third but played steady to get another birdie on par-3 eighth to turn in 2-under.

On the back nine, birdies on 11th and 13th were followed by a bogey on 14th, but back-to-back birdies on 16th and 17th saw Gaurika rise to 5-under.

However, a bogey on the closing 18th pulled her back to 4-under.

Seher Atwal indicated how much she had gained from the Ladies European Tour events as she played solid with four birdies against one bogey for a 69, and was sole second.

Four players, including two amateurs in Keerthana Reddy and Saanvi Somu and two young contenders in Hitaashee Bakshi and Sachika Singh were tied third with 1-under 71 each.

Kriti Chowhan and Jasmine Shekar were tied seventh with even par 72 each.

But for Sneha Singh, a two-time winner this year, things did not go well as she was tied-ninth with a round of 73.

It was a mixed run for Sneha, who had six birdies but also gave away five bogeys and a double bogey.

Also tied at ninth with Sneha were Anisha Agarwalla and amateur Ayushi Dutta, who shot 73 each.

The seasoned Tvesa Malik had a rough start with four-over 76 that included a double bogey on par-4 third hole and a quadruple bogey on par-3 fourth hole.

