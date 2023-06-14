The biggest rivalry in Test cricket Ashes, contested between England and Australia, is all set to begin on June 16 this year. Australia travels to England for the epic battle in the longer format of the game. Having won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 against India, Australia will be oozing with confidence as they face England, who are playing a firebrand Test cricket informally termed ‘Bazball’. The five Tests in the Ashes 2023 are part of the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Meanwhile, you can download the full Ashes 2023 schedule in PDF format here. Ashes 2023: England Players to Watch out for During Prestigious Bilateral Series Against Australia.

The Ashes 2023 will be contested across five venues- Birmingham, Lord’s London, Leeds, Manchester and Oval, London. Australia currently holds the Ashes Urn after the 4-0 series win in 2021-22. The last time Australia were in England for the Ashes 2019, it ended in a 2-2 draw. Interestingly, the last time England won the Ashes (3-2) was in 2015 at home. Ashes 2023: Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood Aiming to Feature in Atleast Three Tests Against England.

Ashes 2023 Full Schedule

Date and Time (IST) Match Venue June 16-20, 03:30 PM 1st Test Edgbaston, Birmingham June 28- July 02 03:30 PM 2nd Test Lord’s, London July 06-10, 03:30 PM 3rd Test Headingley, Leeds July 19-23, 03:30 PM 4th Test Old Trafford, Manchester July 27-31, 03:30 PM 5th Test Kennington Oval, London

England and Australia have played 356 Test matches against each other. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 150 wins, while England have emerged victorious in 110 Tests. 96 Tests between these two sides have ended in draws.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).