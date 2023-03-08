Mulheim (Germany), Mar 8 (PTI) Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a shock opening round exit from the German Open badminton tournament after a straight-game defeat to Christo Popov of France in the men's singles, here on Wednesday.

The world number 12 and sixth seeded Sen went down to world No 41 Popov 19-21 16-21 in a round of 32 clash, lasting 46 minutes.

Also Read | UP Warriorz Name Shivali Shinde As Replacement of Laxmi Yadav For Remainder of WPL 2023.

All the three other Indians also lost their respective round one matches to end the country's campaign in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

Mithun Manjunath fought hard but lost his men's singles first round match to Singapore's fourth seeded Loh Kean Yew 8-21 21-19 11-21.

Also Read | GG-W 201/7 in 20 Overs | GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates of WPL 2023: Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkey Help Gujarat Post Big Total.

In women's singles, Malvika Bansod suffered a 13-21 14-21 defeat to fifth seed and world number six Wang Zhi Yi of China, while Tasnim Mir lost to eighth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 8-21 10-21.

With the results on Wednesday, India's campaign in the tournament ended.

The Indians mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa had lost their first round match on Tuesday against the Scottish duo of Adam Hall and Julie Macpherson 10-21 12-21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)