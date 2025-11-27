New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Gujarat Giants (GG) made two of the most impactful signings at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, securing New Zealand star Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore and India pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 60 lakh.

Devine, who missed the previous WPL season due to a mental health break following New Zealand's T20 World Cup triumph, attracted interest when Gujarat Giants opened the bidding at Rs 50 lakh. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were keen to bring their star all-rounder back, but Giants pushed the bid to Rs 1 crore, forcing a pause in the room.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Auction: Deepti Sharma & Sophie Ecclestone Reclaimed by UPW, Amelia Kerr Retained by MI, Sophie Devine to GG And More from Women's Premier League Mega Event.

Delhi Capitals (DC) jumped in at Rs 1.1 crore. What followed was a brief tussle, with Giants moving to Rs 1.2 crore, DC responding at Rs 1.3 crore, and eventually Gujarat Giants stretching all the way to Rs 2 crore. Delhi pulled out, confirming the winning bid.

Devine is a power-hitter and experienced leader. Her acquisition at Rs 2 crore stands as one of the biggest signings of the auction.

Also Read | 'Sometimes Opposites Attract': Actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan Marries Cricketer Aniruda Srikkanth in an Intimate Ceremony Attended by Family and Close Friends.

In another smart purchase, Gujarat Giants brought in India's strike pacer Renuka Singh Thakur for Rs 60 lakh. Despite being an injury-prone player, Renuka remains one of India's most reliable new-ball bowlers. She came at Rs 40 lakh, and Giants secured her services at a final price of Rs 60 lakh.

The T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder and India's premier swing bowler significantly bolster the Giants' squad ahead of WPL 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)