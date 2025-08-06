New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): India's Test captain Shubman Gill and two stylish all-rounders from England, South Africa Ben Stokes and Wiaan Mulder have earned nominations for ICC Men's Player of the Month of July 2025 following their exploits in red-ball cricket, according to the ICC website.

Shubman Gill had a sensational month, amassing 567 runs at an impeccable average of 94.50 in three Tests during India's gripping series in England.

He played a starring role in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, where he scored a monumental 269 in the first innings, followed by 161 in the second.

His combined 430 runs across the two innings is the second-highest tally, next only to Graham Gooch's 456. Gill continued his purple patch with another century - a second-innings 103 - in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, helping India secure a crucial draw that set up their eventual 2-2 series draw.

His consistency at No.4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series. Gill's ability to convert starts into big scores, when wickets fell early on under pressure, was vital to India mounting comebacks on multiple instances.

Wiaan Mulder delivered a record-breaking all-round performance in South Africa's two-Test series against Zimbabwe. He scored 531 runs across the two matches at an astonishing average of 265.50, including a composed 147 in the second innings of the first Test.

However, his standout act came in the second Test at Bulawayo, where he smashed an unbeaten 367 in his maiden outing as South Africa's Test skipper - the highest individual score in South African Test history.

Mulder also chipped in with the ball, claiming seven wickets at just 15.28 apiece, including a four-wicket haul in the first Test. His ability to impact the game in both disciplines made him the standout Player of the Series.

England captain Ben Stokes showcased his trademark grit and all-round brilliance throughout the three Tests in July of the England-India series.

He scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and took 12 wickets at 26.33, delivering in high-pressure situations with both bat and ball.

Stokes was named Player of the Match in back-to-back Tests - first at Lord's, where his all-round showing secured England a commanding win, and then at Manchester, where he took 5-72 and scored a counter-attacking 141.

Stokes' 141 at Old Trafford set the stage for England as they piled on a mammoth 669 runs in their first innings. His leadership proved crucial in maintaining England's intensity and belief in a closely contested series.

With ball in hand, he bowled long spells, often breaking key partnerships and turning the tide in England's favour. (ANI)

