Ranchi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Indian women's team might have failed to qualify for Paris Games but Hockey India secretary general Bholanath Singh rejected speculations about wholesome changes in the set-up and stressed on the need to prepare for next Olympic cycle.

After finishing a creditable fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian team bowed out of qualification race for the Paris Games with a 0-1 loss to Japan in the third-fourth place match of the just-concluded FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

The top three sides -- Germany, USA and Japan -- from this tournament qualified for the Paris Olympics.

"It was really a heartbreak for us but we want to look at the positives. The girls really played well throughout the tournament but luck was not with them. Winning and losing is a part of the game and we need to accept that and move forward," Bholanath told PTI.

Asked whether the failure to qualify for the Olympics will lead to any knee-jerk reaction, the HI top official answered in the negative.

"It's too early. As I said the team really played well. Against Germany in the semifinal, we should have won, but some mistakes cost us. But having said that, we are in no mood to take any decision in a hurry. We will review the performance.

"Don't expect any immediate changes for now. The team will focus on the FIH Pro League in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela starting next month. Yes, we will have to start afresh in the next Olympic cycle, but the good thing is that we have four years to prepare for next Olympics, qualify and finish on the podium," he said.

India's chief coach Janneke Schopman's future also remains uncertain after the current result as her contract was till the Paris Games.

But HI president Dilip Tirkey on Friday said, "No, now we are not thinking anything about the coach. Some important tournaments are lined up like the Pro League, which is very important for us. World's best eight teams are playing in the Pro League. So the focus is on that now."

"It is disappointing that we couldn't qualify but, as far I am concerned, the coach is doing a good job.

"We can see improvement and development in the team," he added.

