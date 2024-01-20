The quarterfinal draw of Spain's Copa del Rey on Friday produced two classic ties, with Athletic Bilbao drawn at home to FC Barcelona, while Atletico Madrid face Sevilla. The remaining two ties see Mallorca at home to La Liga leaders Girona, who have never got past the quarterfinals of the competition, while Celta Vigo's reward for an impressive 3-1 win in Valencia on Wednesday is a home game against 2020 cup winners, Real Sociedad, reported Xinhua. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Subs Make Difference As FC Barcelona Rally To Beat Underdogs Unionistas.

Athletic beat Barcelona 1-0 in their San Mames Stadium in the quarterfinal in early 2020, before defeating them 3-2 after extra time in last 16 in 2022, although they lost the 2021 final 4-0 to the Catalan side in an empty Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville.

Atletico Madrid's reward for beating Real Madrid in a 3-2 thriller on Thursday is a game against Sevilla, who are led by former Atletico coach Quique Sanchez Flores. The tie is a repeat of the 2010 final, which Sevilla won 2-0 in Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium. All ties will be played next week.

