Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League is set to make its grand debut on April 18 in Gurugram. The league will witness participation from countries such as Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Germany, England, Norway, and Poland, amongst others. As per the GI-PKL press release, this will showcase the growing global reach of Kabaddi in the quest to promote the sport globally.

Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), the league's Administrator, has revealed the kick-off date (April 18) as players gear up for the much-awaited tournament.

Also Read | Top Five Wicket-Takers in Women's Premier League 2025: From Jess Jonassen to Amelia Kerr, Check Full List.

The inaugural season, which will be broadcast Live on Sony Sports Network will feature 12 teams--six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams--each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities:

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Also Read | Highest Run-Getters of ICC Champions Trophy 2025: From Rachin Ravindra to Virat Kohli, Check Full List.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Speaking about GI-PKL, Ms. Kanthi D. Suresh, President of HIPSA, said, Season 1 of GI-PKL is the culmination of all the efforts that have been put in over more than an year where the focus has been to spread the sport of Kabaddi globally, and inspire the World to recognise the Sport as a potential Olympic Sport. We are committed to making GI-PKL a premier global Kabaddi tournament and ensuring increased participation from players across continents in each season for the next 10 years.

GI-PKL has also unveiled the captains of the franchise. While Shiv Prashad has been handed the captain duties for Bhojpuri Leopards, Vikash Dahiya will lead the Haryanvi Sharks. Marathi Vultures and Punjabi Tigers have named Kapil Narwal and Sawin Narwal as captains, respectively. Sunil Narwal will lead Tamil Lions, and Sandeep Kandola will captain Telugu Panthers

Pushpa Rana will lead the Haryanvi Eagles, and Meena Kadyan will captain the Bhojpuri Leopardess. Marathi Falcons and Punjabi Tigress have named Tanu Sharma and Meera as captains, respectively. While Julie Bhati will lead the Telugu Cheetahs, Suman will oversee the captain's duties for the Tamil Lioness.

Players have already begun rigorous training for the League and are leaving no stone unturned in their training. Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal are among the players who have started practicing . National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha have also commenced training sessions in their respective states.

The GI-PKL Championship trophy will he unveiled in an event shortly wherein the Schedule of the League will also be announced

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In March 2024, HIPSA ensured the Sport of Kabaddi was included in the Guinness World Record in an event held in Panchkula's Tau Devilal Stadium, which was graced by the Hon"bl Governor of Haryana, Shree Bandaru Dattatreya.

Men's Teams and Captains:

Marathi Vultures - Kapil NarwalBhojpuri Leopards - Shiv PrashadTelugu Panthers - Sandeep KandolaTamil Lions - Sunil NarwalPunjabi Tigers - Sawin NarwalHaryanvi Sharks - Vikash Dahiya

Women's Teams and Captains:

Marathi Falcons - Tanu SharmaBhojpuri Leopardess - Meena KadyanTelugu Cheetahs - Julie BhatiTamil Lioness - SumanPunjabi Tigress - MeeraHaryanvi Eagles - Pushpa Rana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)