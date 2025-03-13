Mumbai, March 13: The last group stage match of the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 on Tuesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians. Ahead of the playoffs, let's take a look at the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

1. Amelia Kerr

Amelia Kerr celebrates a wicket (Photo credit: Twitter @wplt20)

Mumbai Indians spinner Amelia Kerr has so far snapped 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.71 and conceded runs at an economy of 8.06 with best bowling figures of 5/38.

2. Hayley Matthews

Mumbai Indians spinner Hayley Matthews has so far bagged 14 wickets in eight matches at an average of 17.07 and conceded runs at an economy of 7.96, with the best bowling figures of 3/16.

3. Georgia Wareham

Royal Challengers Bengaluru leg-spinner Georgia Wareham grabbed 12 wickets in her eight innings so far in the ongoing competition, where she has conceded runs at an economy of 8.79 and taken wickets at an average of 21.25 with best bowling figures of 3/21.

4. Jess Jonassen

Australia's left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has taken 11 wickets in seven innings so far while playing for the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing WPL 2025 at an average of 19 with best figures of 4/31.

5. Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals' right-arm seamer Shikha Pandey has taken 11 wickets in eight innings at an average of 19.27 with best bowling of 2/14 in the ongoing second season of the WPL.