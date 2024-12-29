Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), has officially unveiled its 12 franchise teams and logos, further heightening anticipation for its inaugural season. The league, which equally emphasizes men's and women's competitions, represents a groundbreaking shift in the sport with its innovative format and inclusive vision.

The inaugural season will feature 12 teams--six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams--each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities:

GI-PKL also revealed its tagline, #KabaddiKiNayiJung, symbolizing the league's mission to redefine the sport by bringing men and women together under one banner and competing on equal terms, including playing on the same mat size--a historic first in kabaddi.

Each franchisee will own both a men's and a women's team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity. Earlier this month, the Global Pravasi Kabaddi League (GPKL) revealed its merger with the Indian Premier Kabaddi League (IPKL) forming the GI-PKL, where both men and women will compete under a unified league banner on the same mat size, a first in the sport's history.

Speaking about the team announcements, Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said, "The GI-PKL celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India while taking kabaddi to a global audience. By introducing both men's and women's teams under one banner, we aim to promote equality, empowerment, and unity in the sport."

Meanwhile, with the announcements of franchise names and following the merger of the Leagues, significant interest from leading sectors, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and real estate has come. The league's innovative format, international appeal, and inclusivity are proving to be a compelling proposition for brands looking to align with the GI-PKL's vision.

A total of 66 matches would be part of the first Season. The league will spread over almost close to a month. There seems to be significant interest in the Kabaddi circles about this new concept and an eagerness to be part of the same.

HIPSA's past initiatives underline its commitment to Kabaddi's global growth. In 2023, GPKL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Haryana State Government to promote women's kabaddi worldwide.

Previously, HIPSA entered a 10-year MOU with the World Kabaddi Body, based in the United Kingdom, to expand the sport across continents. These efforts align with the ambitious goal of including kabaddi in the Olympics by meeting criteria such as active participation in at least 75 countries for men and 45 for women across four continents.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers and Haryanvi Sharks. (ANI)

