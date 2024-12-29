West Ham United face Liverpool in the English Premier League with the latter looking to continue their march towards a league title. The Reds currently occupy a six-point lead at the top which can be further extended with a win this evening. Liverpool under Arne Slot this season has been the team to catch with their swashbuckling attacking football. After two draws, the club has done well to bounce back and win their last two matches. West Ham United are without a defeat in their last four but 13th in the standings. They are however capable of causing upsets at home. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Aiming for Title As Ambitions Reach All-Time High, Says Manager Mikel Arteta.

Lukasz Fabianski suffered a head injury in the last game and is now ruled out for West Ham United. Max Kilman is a doubt for this game with a shoulder injury. Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek are suspended while Carlos Soler will undergo a late fitness test for the team. Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen remain the key players for the team and they need to have a good game here.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley continue to miss games for Liverpool but the Reds were dealt a blow with Dominik Szoboszlai suspended for the clash. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will feature in the attack with Premier League’s star player Mo Salah partnering the duo in the final third. Darwin Nunez will be an option from the bench. Check out West Ham United vs Liverpool match details and viewing options below.

When is Everton vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

League leaders Liverpool will be in action on Match Week 19 of the Premier League 2024-25 playing an away game against West Ham United. The Ham United vs Liverpool match will be played at London Stadium and it starts at 10:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 29. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Ham United vs Liverpool match. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Ham United vs Liverpool live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select1 SD and HD channels. For Ham United vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Ham United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. West Ham United will try and play on the break in this game but it is Liverpool all the way here.

